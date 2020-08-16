FB going easy on hate speeches of Raja Singh, other BJP leaders: Report

New Delhi: A report claimed that the social media giant, Facebook is going easy on hate speeches made by the leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Raja Singh

The Wall Street Journal reported the interview of the insider of the social media company. It claimed that Ankhi Das, Facebook’s senior India Policy Executive had stopped the ban on Raja Singh, BJP MLA representing Goshamahal Assembly Constituency who made provocative speeches against Muslims.

The report also mentioned the names of other two BJP leaders, Kapil Mishra and MP Anantkumar Hegde.

It is also claimed that Das has told the staff members that taking action against the member of Modi’s party will result in damage to the company’s business in India.

Controversy

Although, Das did not respond to the report, a member of Congress media team said that earlier he had raised the issue.

Reacting on the report, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said that the report exposes ties between the important officials of the compay and BJP.

Meanwhile, Facebook spokesperson said, “We prohibit hate speech and content that incites violence and we enforce these policies globally without regard to anyone’s political position or party affiliation. While we know there is more to do, we’re making progress on enforcement and conduct regular audits of our process to ensure fairness and accuracy”.

Millions of Indians uses Facebook. The company also owns Instagram and WhatsApp.

Both Facebook and Twitter are criticized over fake news issue.

Although these companies are taking many steps against fake news, miscreants use the platform to spread misleading information.