FB Messenger to test built-in bill splitting feature

San Francisco: Meta-owned Facebook said it will start testing the Split Payments feature, a free and fast way to share the cost of bills and expenses in Facebook Messenger in the US.

To use Split Payments, users can click the “Get Started” button in a group chat or the Payments Hub in Messenger. From there, users can split a bill evenly or modify the contribution amount for each individual — with or without yourself included.

“After entering a personalised message and confirming your Facebook Pay details, your request will be sent and viewable in your group chat thread,” the company said in a blogpost.

In October, the company announced Group Effects to help users step up video calling game with fun AR experiences for the whole crew.

The company now partnered with four creators to bring new custom Group Effects, available on Messenger and Instagram video calls.

Facebook also launched a new chat theme and soundmojis earlier this month to help you express your fandom.

“While you are waiting for the new season to drop in 2022, be prepared to scream with your gang and venture into the ‘Upside Down’ with the two new Stranger Things soundmojis,” the company said.

“The holiday season is a perfect time to connect with friends and family, whether in person or virtually. We hope these new features and creator partnerships will bring you joy as we approach 2022!” it added.