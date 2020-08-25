FB page in support of ‘Tathagata Roy for CM’ sparks controversy

Kolkata, Aug 25 : A Facebook page created in the name of ‘Tathagata Roy for CM’ on social media on Tuesday triggered serious political controversy over the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and ex-Meghalaya Governor’s homecoming as he evinced interest to join back the mainstream saffron fold in West Bengal.

The one-day old public group on Facebook, with total 16 members and featuring a photo of Roy, has altogether 23 posts that include several media coverages, photo of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and tweets by the BJP veteran.

When contacted over phone to confirm if he had any knowledge about the Facebook page in his name, Roy did not receive the call even after repeated attempts.

The question has been raised that a day after his homecoming, how come a social media page can be created in support of Roy to make him the chief ministerial candidate in the upcoming state Assembly polls.

Earlier in the day, Roy tweeted saying, “Yesterday, after meeting Kailash Vijayvargiyaji I met the mediapersons and told them on their face that I have never seen a section of West Bengal media so subservient to the ruling party. Naturally, they didn’t like it but I am known for plain speaking.

“Today they have tried to take ‘badla’ by distorting my statements. The usual technique, of course, is quoting that mythical ‘shutro’ (unnamed source). One rag says I have complained against Dilip Ghosh. What rot! How on earth could that source know what transpired between me and Kailashji? I am due to meet Dilip Ghosh at his New Town residence tomorrow where he has quarantined himself.”

Roy also said that Mukul Roy happened to be there to meet Kailashji.

“We discussed whether we could all sit together. But Roy advised caution. He said the paid scribes are all sitting outside. If we sit together they will immediately manufacture a story that Tathagata and Mukul are ganging up on Dilip. Better we meet Kailashji separately. We did so,” he said, dubbing the incident as “funny”.

Roy also praised Roy saying he is an experienced and consummate politician who knows the Kolkata media better than him.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.