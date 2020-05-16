FD Khan & Co donates Rs. 500 each to lockdown-hit poor

Hyderabad: Managing Director of F.D. Khan & Company, Mohammed Mukarram Khan has donated Rs. 500 each to more than 150 people living at Wadi-e-Mustafa area in Shaheen Nagar, who are struggling due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

On seeing a video of a elderly woman requesting for help, Mr. Khan took this initiative by the plight of poor who haven’t had a morsel to keep them going till lockdown ends. So he decided to offer Rs. 500 each to the suffering people reeling under poverty.

By taking this initiative, Mr. Khan on Saturday distributed Rs. 500 to each person who are suffering due to lockdown at Wadi-e-Mustafa area in Shaheen Nagar.

As we are aware that this year has been difficult for poor so we must serve the needy Mohammed Mukarram Khan, MD of F.D. Khan & Company

