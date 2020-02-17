Fear of failure in exam, candidate commits suicide

A+ A-

Hyderabad: A student committed suicide fearing failure in the examination.

According to the report of Malakpet police, Dasarath Harish Bhai, navtive of Gujarat had come to Hyderabad seven months back. He had taken a flat at Moosa Ram Bagh. He had taken ‘GATE’ Examination. He feared that he won’t be able to pass it.

Fearing of failure in the exam, he committed suicide by hanging himself in his flat.

Parents of the boy were trying to contact him. Since his phone was switched of, they contacted the watchman. He informed them that their son has committed suicide.

According to the report of the police, Dasarath committed suicide on 14th February. The dead body of the boy was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for postmortem.