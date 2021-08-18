Fear of contracting COVID-19 grips patients at NIMS hospital

Hyderabad: In spite of the decrease in a number of cases of COVID-19 in Telangana, the patients visiting hospitals are still suffering from fear. The dialysis patients of NIMS Hospital in Panjagutta are apprehensive of contracting Coronavirus from the COVID-19 ward next door.

Services rendered in old ICU of the old hospital building benefiting many patients. However, due to the close proximity of the COVID-19 ward, the Coronavirus patients are made to wait in front of the dialysis facility and they are using the same chairs used by the dialysis patients and their relatives due to which the fear of contracting the coronavirus is increasing.

The hospital which advises people for maintaining COVID-19 protocols and social distancing rules is failing to follow the same rules which jeopardize the lives of the patients visiting the hospital.

Moreover, there is one corridor that is used by the patients for MRI CT scans and beneficiaries of “Arogyashri” where those seeking admission for COVID-19 are made to wait for long hours.