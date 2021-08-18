Fear of contracting COVID-19 grips patients at NIMS hospital

By Mohammed Hussain Ahmed|   Updated: 18th August 2021 2:15 pm IST
NIMS gets new machine for COVID-19 tests

Hyderabad: In spite of the decrease in a number of cases of COVID-19 in Telangana, the patients visiting hospitals are still suffering from fear. The dialysis patients of NIMS Hospital in Panjagutta are apprehensive of contracting Coronavirus from the COVID-19 ward next door.

Services rendered in old ICU of the old hospital building benefiting many patients. However, due to the close proximity of the COVID-19 ward, the Coronavirus patients are made to wait in front of the dialysis facility and they are using the same chairs used by the dialysis patients and their relatives due to which the fear of contracting the coronavirus is increasing.

The hospital which advises people for maintaining COVID-19 protocols and social distancing rules is failing to follow the same rules which jeopardize the lives of the patients visiting the hospital.

MS Education Academy

Moreover, there is one corridor that is used by the patients for MRI CT scans and beneficiaries of “Arogyashri” where those seeking admission for COVID-19 are made to wait for long hours.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button