Feared Corona, fought with courage: Mahmood Ali

By SM Bilal Published: 20th August 2020 11:54 pm IST

Hyderabad: Home Minister Mahmood Ali today said that plasma donation is great as it protects lives. He exhorted people to follow Corona norms by wearing masks, sanitizing hands ans social distance will help us fight Corona.

Participating in plasma donation program here he said that he was much afraid of Corona. When I was tested positive for Corona I feared a lot and somehow dared to fight to become negative he averred.

Despite suffering from Asthma I fought Corona with courage and became free from tension, the home minister said. Now with more publicity the people are aware of virus spread and taking all precautionary measures he said.

Mahamood Ali praised that Telangana Police are playing key role in protecting lives of Corona patients. Making plasma donation is great and the police deserve appreciation, the home minister said.

He appealed to the people not to worry about Corona which can be fought through courage and following protocol. Wearing masks, sanitizing hands ans social distance will help us fight Corona, Ali said.

