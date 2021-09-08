Fearing Congress, TRS and BJP are into a secret pact: Jagga Reddy

Hyderabad: The Congress MLA and the Pradesh Congress Working President Jagga Reddy alleged that the TRS has entered into a secret pact with BJP fearing the growing popularity of the Congress party in the state.

Reddy said, “The TRS has entered into a pact with BJP to stop the progress of Congress party in Telangana.”

The State’s BJP President is working on a fake drama prepared by Amit Shah after his meeting with the Telangana Chief Minister KCR.

Speaking to the media persons in Gandhi Bhavan Jagga Reddy alleged that in order to save his government KCR has reached a secret understanding with BJP.

As a result of the understanding between KCR and BJP, the leaders of the State have become dummies and they are not in a position to take any independent decision.

Telangana is witnessing incessant rain in all the districts of the state but instead of being in the state, the chief minister is staying in Delhi to follow his political agenda.

About the BJP’s Raja Singh commenting against Congress Reddy said Raja Singh has no standing in BJP.

“Difference of opinion in Congress is not a new thing the party shall resolve all its issues with talk,” Reddy said.

Reddy further said that there is no impact of Parja Sangram Yatra undertaken by BJP President in Telangana as he has become a dummy character in the state.

Reddy challenged Bandi Sanjay Rao to force his party to fulfill its promise of crediting Rs.15 lacs in every person’s account.

“KCR reached Delhi fearing growing popularity of the Congress party in the state and cancelling Huzurabad by-elections,” Reddy alleged.