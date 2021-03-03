Fearing controversy, Aamir Khan drops off his magnum opus ‘Mahabharat’

Mumbai: Superstar Aamir Khan’s dream project ‘Mahabharat’ has been in news for quite some time now. But as per latest report, the actor has dropped his plans of making the magnum opus after much hype has been garnered around the project.

According to a Bollywood Hungama report, Aamir Khan has decided to call-off Mahabharat after almost two years of rigorous research and study. Report also states that Aamir had realised that he couldn’t be off-camera for two years and put completely himself into this project.

Another reason why the actor has decided to distance himself from the epic saga is to avoid controversies after witnessing the current situation of people taking objections over shows and films.

“Aamir can’t afford to devote two years of his life to make a web series. He needs to quickly announce his presence in a big star-studded feature film directed by a reliable director. There were bound to be unsavoury controversies surrounding the project. Aamir feels now is not the right time to make the Mahabharat,” a source told the website.

There was also a buzz in the industry that Aamir Khan had passed on Rakesh Sharma biopic to Shah Rukh Khan as he was going to be busy with Mahabharat.

“The radical groups would have challenged Aamir’s right to film the inviolable epic. Aamir feels now is not the right time to make the Mahabharat,” a source was quoted in Boxoffice Worldwide.

However, there’s no official word neither from Aamir Khan nor from his team yet.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan will be next seen in Advait Chandan directorial Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie happens to be the Bollywood remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump and will also star Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead.