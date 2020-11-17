Fearing separation, two women died by suicide in Kerala

Fearing separation, two women, both aged 21, have reportedly died by suicide in Kollam District of Kerala. The two had gone missing on Saturday, and their bodies were recovered from a river in Kottayam on Monday.

According to local police officials, the exact reason for the suspected suicide is not clear, however, the two women were intimate friends and reportedly disturbed after the parents of one of them fixed her marriage.

“The girls identified as Arya Ashok, and Amritha Anil were close companions and had studied together. They had gone out to Kottayam on Saturday, and told their families that they were going to get their degree certificates. Since they did not return home later in the day, the parents filed a missing complaint,” said the police.

Police officials were quoted by The News Minute, as having said, “We got a report from an eyewitness that someone had jumped into the river on Saturday. The subsequent search led to the discovery of women. We also found their footwear near a bridge across the river. This was identified by the families of the women even before the bodies were found.”