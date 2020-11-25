Fearing traffic blockades, Haryana issues travel advisory

Chandigarh, Nov 24 : Fearing traffic blockades owing to proposed farmers’ agitation, the Haryana government on Tuesday issued a travel advisory for the commuters at entry points from Punjab into Haryana for November 25 and 26.

A state police spokesperson said in view of the ‘Delhi Chalo’ call given by various farmer organisations, elaborate arrangements have been made by the civil and police administration.

The primary objective of these arrangements is to maintain proper law and order to prevent any kind of violence, facilitate functioning of traffic and public transport systems and to ensure public peace and order.

The spokesperson said a large number of protestors are likely to enter Haryana from Punjab through various border entry points for their onward journey towards Delhi.

The main focus points of the protestors originating from within Haryana will be the four major national highways leading towards Delhi, i.e. Ambala to Delhi, Hisar to Delhi, Rewari to Delhi and Palwal to Delhi.

A specific call has been given by protesting organisations for congregation at Shambhu border bordering Ambala city, Mundhal Chowk in Bhiwani district, Anaj Mandi in Gharaunda town in Karnal district, Tikri border in Bahadurgarh town in Jhajjar distict, and the Rajiv Gandhi Education City in Rai in Sonipat district.

The spokesperson said to ensure appropriate law and order arrangement, it is likely that the traffic diversion or road blocks by the police may be put into place on November 25, 26 and 27.

There will be a diversion on road entry points from Punjab into Haryana in Panchkula, Ambala, Kaithal, Jind, Fatehabad and Sirsa districts.

Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan issued directions to to establish control rooms to coordinate with the district administration, and directed to disseminate minute-to-minute information to the Home Secretary, the Director General of Police and Chief Secretary’s office.

He said as more farmers from Punjab are expected to travel towards Delhi, in such a situation, special monitoring should be conducted on the Shambhu border. Apart from this, additional police forces should be deployed in Gharaunda and Mundhal where a huge farmer gatherings are expected.

He also directed to set up multi-layer barricading on highways leading to Haryana.

After a large number of farmers from Punjab, who are heading for indefinite ‘siege’ of Delhi from November 26 over their demand to revoke the Central farm laws, were not allowed to enter Haryana, farmers’ bodies have threatened to block the highways.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) President Balbir Singh Rajewal said Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has sealed borders for Punjab farmers to prove that “Punjab is not part of India”.

“We will peacefully block the routes to Himachal and Jammu and Kashmir. Will start dharna on the roads,” he tweeted.

Source: IANS

