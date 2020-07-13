Feeding pigeons triggers menace, GHMC must ban it: Experts

Hyderabad: The reputed bird watching society, Deccan Birders, admits that the pigeon population has turned into a threat. Secretary of Deccan Birders, Shafat Ulla, says that a ban on feeding pigeons must be imposed and that pigeon droppings affect the health of humans.

Many birders, experts, and veterinarians have suggested a ban on the feeding of pigeons in order to avoid the menace.

Pigeon droppings and feathers are unhealthy for humans and can be the virus carriers. The pigeons have now become dependent on being fed by the citizens.

Meanwhile, according to the Telangana Forest Department, the citizens are damaging the ecosystem in the name of helping the birds. Space, habitat, feed, water, protection, and climate determine the population of any species in nature.

But, if we start feeding an animal or bird, they will be assured of food irrespective of environmental factors. Then they will multiply faster, exceeding the natural carrying capacity of the area.

Further, Shafat Ulla brings to light how feeding pigeons in several countries is banned. He feels the same must be done in Hyderabad.

“The primary feathers of the pigeon are very small and can be inhaled through our noses. These feathers can cause respiratory problems in humans. The pigeons are spoiling the environment with the heavy population. The government should ban the feeding of pigeons or else it will not be possible to control the population,” said senior veterinarian Naveen.

Dr Aftab Ahmed says pigeons can cause diseases through their droppings. “If we take water that is contaminated with the droppings of the pigeon, there is the possibility of Histoplasmosis and Cryptococcosis. The disease mainly affects lungs and other body parts with fungal infections.”

Though the GHMC does not consider the pigeons a hazard, its workers have a tough time cleaning the droppings. According to the Additional Commissioner N. V. Kiran, the issue of pigeons excrement had not yet bought to the notice of the department.