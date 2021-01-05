Felicition of a 12-years-old girl for Memorizing Quran

Bidar: Under the aegis of Shaheen Group of Institutions (SGI) Bidar’s Quran Memorizing Section, a 12-years-old, Hafiza Alina Sadaf D/o Mirza Akbar Ali Baig has memorized the Holy Quran within a span of 2 and half years under the guidance of Hafiza Salma and Hafiza Khadija Ziba.

The SGI Chairman Dr. Abdul Qadir felicitated Hafiza Sadaf by a floral garland.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Abdul Qadir said, “The memorizer of Quran are successful in this world and the world Hereafter. The recitation of the Quran enables the Haafiz to rise in status in Paradise.

Blessed are those who carry the book of Allah in their chests. It’s those whom Allah blesses, they become Haafizs.”

Dr. Abdul Qadir said there are innumerable of books in the world but none of them can be memorized. “It is the miracle of Quran that the whole book can be memorized by anyone from minor children to grownups. There are certain age for studying certain sciences but there is no age for memorizing Quran,” Dr. Abdul Qadir said.

Dr. Abdul Qadir said SGI had launched a ‘Quran Memorization+’ program to impart modern education to the ‘Haafizs’ of the institution to enable them to be doctors, engineers, lawyers and other professionals.

Speaking on the occasion, Nodal Officer SGI Bidar Ms. Meher Sultana congratulated Hafiza Alina Sadaf for her feat and prayed for her success in future.