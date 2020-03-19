Fellow passengers of infected Srinagar woman to be tested

Srinagar: Authorities on Thursday decided to take samples for testing of all passengers who travelled to Srinagar with the coronavirus-infected woman on March 16.

“All passengers who were on board with the victim while travelling to Srinagar will be asked to report for tests.

“We are collecting the details. Samples of all of them will be collected and sent for testing,” Dr Sameer Mattu, Director, Health Services (Kashmir) said here.

Reports said over 100 people were on board the flight in which the woman travelled to Srinagar from Delhi on March 16.

According to available information, the 67-year-old woman who tested positive for the dreaded virus had returned after ‘Umraah’ pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

She is also reported to have stayed for a couple of days in Kochi and Delhi after she arrived in the country.

There are also reports that a good number of locals could have come in contact with the infected woman who remained at her Khanyar home in Srinagar’s old city after she arrived here on March 16.

Source: IANS

