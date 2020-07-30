Female artisans of Varanasi send wooden rakhis for Modi

Posted By IANS Desk Published: 30th July 2020 9:48 am IST
Varanasi, July 30 : Female artisans of Varanasi have sent wooden rakhis for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the soldiers at Galwan Valley.

The rakhis have been handed over to the Prime Minister’s parliamentary office in Varanasi.

The craftswomen, Shalini, Vandana, Reeta, Pushpa and Sitam have also sent a letter to Modi, requesting him to ensure that the rakhis reach the soldiers at Galwan valley.

The gift packets also include wooden lacquerware and toys.

Geographical Indication (GI) expert, Rajni Kant, who helped the women make the wooden rakhis, said that they started making them around a week back.

“This is our humble tribute and love for the Prime Minister and the soldiers fighting for our safety and security,” said Shalini.

She said that amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the women artisans of Varanasi got employment opportunity by preparing about 50,000 pieces of GI-tagged wooden rakhis.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

