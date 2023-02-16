Female fan tries to kiss Aditya Roy Kapur forcefully – Viral Video

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur pushed away his female fan who tried to kiss him during the special screening of his upcoming series ‘The Night Manager’ in Mumbai. The actor was left embarrassed after the incident and he can be seen trying to maintain smile on his face in a video.

Aditya is seen interacting with the fans and we can see that suddenly one of his female fans after clicking pictures with the actor tried to kiss the him. The actor can be heard saying to his fan, “Arre, arre (oh)!” after she asked him ” eak kiss toh do”.

The actor gives side hug to the fan and clicked pictures with her. The netizens flooded the the comments section of the Instagram page Varinderchawla after it shared the video.

One of the users wrote, ”The way she is grabbing his neck …..Thank god she is shorter than him.”

The third user wrote, ”Oh god! This kind of harassment is not right! What is wrong with people? Even i like him but I won’t forcefully try to kiss him, that’s pure harassment!.”

Check more comments below:

On Wednesday, Aditya Roy Kapur made headlines as he turned a real hotel manger during the promotion of his OTT series. The video shared by paparazzi on Instagram is going viral like wildfire and fans are reacting to it. The Night Manager marks the digital debut for Aditya Roy Kapur. The series also features Anil Kapoor and Shobita Dhulipala besides Aditya Roy Kapur. It will be released on Disney+Hotstar.