Female fetus half-eaten by dogs found in Haryana

Gurugram: A female fetus, partly eaten by stray dogs, was found dumped under the Basai flyover near Sector 10. The police were called in when some residents spotted the fetus.

The fetus was sent to the Civil Hospital and was found that it was female. “The fetus was lying in a garbage dump below the Basai flyover at the construction site. Several stray dogs had gathered around the dump, arousing the suspicions of the area residents and passersby,” said Mahesh Kumar, one of the eyewitnesses on Saturday.

“Half of the fetus had already been eaten by stray dogs by the time the team got there,” Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said, as reported by Hindustan Times.

A case was registered against unidentified suspects under Section 315 (act done with intent to prevent a child being born alive or to cause it to die after birth) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 10 A police station on Saturday.

The police said that the fetus appeared to be around six months old. The CCTV cameras in the area were being scanned for clues, but no headway had been made until Saturday evening, the police said. The post-mortem examination will be conducted on Monday, the police said.