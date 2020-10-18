Female protesters rally against Judge Barret’s confirmation vote

Washington, Oct 18 : Female protesters and supporters of the Women’s March movement staged a rally in Washington D.C., against the October 22 confirmation vote to approve US President Donald Trump’s nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

The rally, which was the second Women’s March of this year, was staged at the capital city’s Freedom Plaza, reports The Hill news website.

The participants were required to wear a mask or face covering and practice social distancing due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Besides the rally, several other events were also held virtually.

While some demonstrators wore pink knit pussyhats and black face masks honouring the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a group of at least a dozen women dressed in red dresses and white bonnets attended the protest.

Their garb mirrored Margaret Atwood’s dystopian classic “The Handmaid’s Tale”.

Signs like “Trump Pence out now”, “Hell no, Amy must go” and “You call us nasty because you are afraid of what strong women can do” were carried by the demonstrators.

Meanwhile, a smaller rally of conservative women’s activists gathered Saturday afternoon at the Supreme Court to support Barrett’s potential appointment.

Following Ginsburg’s death on September 18 due to pancreatic cancer, President Donald Trump moved to appoint Barrett to fill the vacant post, despite opposition by the Democratic Party.

Besides Washington, other large Women’s March gatherings took place across the country on Saturday in cities including Houston, Chicago, San Diego.

In New York City’s Washington Square Park, demonstrators held signs and marched to Wall Street to raise awareness for women’s rights and equality.

