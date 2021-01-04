Feroz Khan tenders apology to Muslims for his controversial statement

By Mohammed Hussain Ahmed

Hyderabad: Congress leader and incharge of Nampally Mohammed Feroz Khan has tendered an unconditional apology to the people particularly the Muslims for his controversial statement recently due to which he was criticized severely in the Media.

Khan said that his interview given to a Telugu channel was not telecasted fully and it was manipulated to tarnish his image which caused anguish among the people. “I will take legal action against these media channels who manipulated my interview with a malafide intention”, Khan said.

He further said that some vested interests are jealous of his growing popularity in the Congress party and among the people and they are running a campaign to tarnish his reputation. “I tender an unconditional apology to the Muslims and assure them that I would never give any controversial statement in future which can hurt their feelings”, the Congress leader said.

Khan said that the Muslims are not behind any other communities in terms of patriotism and secularism. “The old city Muslims have given me immense love and I am always grateful to them for the same”, Khan said. Khan refuted about all rumors about his joining BJP and asserted that he is a “secularist” and would remain in the secular Congress Party.

Earlier, many Congress party leaders demanded disciplinary action against Khan and the party had decided to issue him a show-cause notice.