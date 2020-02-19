Ferrari F40 catches fire in Monaco

A+ A-

Monte Carlo: The $1.4 million Ferrari F40 was burned to ashes after it went up in flames on Tuesday. A video captured by smih__carspotting on Instagram shows the car engulfed in a massive fireball on a Monaco street, spawning plumes of black smoke dangerously close to an apartment building.

$1.4 million Ferrari F40 that caught fire today in Monaco ? pic.twitter.com/MjogurqCTe — Earl Karanja (@Earlsimxx) February 18, 2020

Parked in the streets of the tiny principality, witnesses saw the red Italian exotic burn to the ground. The cause of the fire is not yet known but it could have originated in the engine compartment. Several videos of the incident have surfaced online one of which shows a man, possibly the owner, raising his hands in despair while looking helplessly on as the flames engulf the mid-engine, rear-wheel-drive supercar which was built from 1987 to 1992.

Also Read India to have over 900 mn Internet users by 2023: Cisco

This isn’t the first F40 we’ve seen sacrificed to the fire gods in recent years. In 2016, a newly restored example burned to the ground during its first post-rebuild drive. In 2017, another caught fire while driving during a Ferrari gathering in Italy.

F40 owners, heed this warning: Keep a fire extinguisher in your car, and be careful. Otherwise, your car may end up like this one.