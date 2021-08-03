Few expensive things owned by Sunil Grover aka Dr Gulati

Mumbai: One of the most sought-after comedians in the Indian television industry Sunil Grover is a ‘powerhouse of talent’. He rose to the fame with his fictional characters like Dr Mashoor Gulati, Gutti and Rinku Devi on The Kapil Sharma Show. The actor, who has successfully ventured into the world of acting, has featured in several Bollywood films like Ghajini, Heropanti, Baaghi, Pataakha and Bharat. He has also worked in web series including Sunflower and Tandav.

Sunil Grover enjoys a huge fan base and had won millions hearts of many with his performances and witty comedy timing. As his career peaked, his net worth too rose in value which is said to be Rs 18 crore. Sunil is celebrating his 44th birthday today. From swanky rides to an enviable home to a stylish collection of shoes and sneakers, let’s take a look at five most expensive things owned by the comedian.

According to various reports, Sunil Grover is the proud owner of a luxurious house in Mumbai which is worth Rs 2.5 crore. He bought his swanky pad in 2013. The Bharat owns some extravagant luxurious wheels. One expensive parked in the comedian’s garage is BMW5 series which is reportedly priced at over Rs 60 lakh. Another car in his garage is the BMW7 series that costs over Rs 1 crore, as per reports. Sunil Grover, as per reports, also owns an enviable collection of shoes. One of the most stylish numbers in his collection is Nike Air Jordan which can cost anything from Rs.15,000. In Auckland once, Sunil had shared a video of driving a white luxurious Lamborghini; but, it’s not confirmed whether the car is owned by the comedian or not. Sunil hails from Dabwali town in the Sirsa district of Haryana. He belongs to a Haryanvi-Punjabi family and has a huge ancestral house over there.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunil Grover was last seen alongside Salman Khan in Bharat and also in the web series Sunflower. Rumours are rife that the comedian will be taking part in the much-awaited Bigg Boss OTT hosted by Karan Johar. However, there is no confirmation yet.