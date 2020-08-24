Fewer cases of seasonal diseases reported as Agra battles Covid

Agra, Aug 24 : Incidence of seasonal diseases like malaria, chikungunya, swine flu, dengue has apparently witnessed a drastic fall as Agra district battles the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Very few cases of seasonal diseases are being reported these days, primarily because there is better awareness, improved level of hygiene, reduced mobility and periodic sanitation,” a state health department official said.

Health conscious, better prepared, and a streamlined medical infrastructure with a better response management are being cited as reasons for the control of seasonal health issues by doctors.

Covid-19, however, continues to remain a major worry in the Agra region with 38 new cases in the past 24 hours, Mathura has reported 42, Firozabad 40, Mainpuri 26, Kasganj 5 and Etah 4.

The total number of cases in Agra is 2,519, out of which 288 are active cases. A total of 106 deaths has been reported so far.

So far 96,917 samples have been collected and the recovery rate is 84.36 per cent.

The Health department officials said the increase in the number of containment zones to 69 was a worry. The number of containment zones in the urban areas is 86.

