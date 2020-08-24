Fewer cases of seasonal diseases reported as Agra battles Covid

By News Desk 1 Published: 24th August 2020 10:52 am IST
Agra to conduct extensive Sero-survey from August 26

Agra, Aug 24 : Incidence of seasonal diseases like malaria, chikungunya, swine flu, dengue has apparently witnessed a drastic fall as Agra district battles the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Very few cases of seasonal diseases are being reported these days, primarily because there is better awareness, improved level of hygiene, reduced mobility and periodic sanitation,” a state health department official said.

Health conscious, better prepared, and a streamlined medical infrastructure with a better response management are being cited as reasons for the control of seasonal health issues by doctors.

Covid-19, however, continues to remain a major worry in the Agra region with 38 new cases in the past 24 hours, Mathura has reported 42, Firozabad 40, Mainpuri 26, Kasganj 5 and Etah 4.

READ:  5 suspected Pak intruders shot dead in Punjab (Ld)

The total number of cases in Agra is 2,519, out of which 288 are active cases. A total of 106 deaths has been reported so far.

So far 96,917 samples have been collected and the recovery rate is 84.36 per cent.

The Health department officials said the increase in the number of containment zones to 69 was a worry. The number of containment zones in the urban areas is 86.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close