Fewer daily tests as Covid cases in Kerala dip to 5,042

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 5 : On expected lines, Monday saw Kerala’s daily Covid positive cases dip to 5,042 and the immediate reason was only 38,696 samples were sent for testing.

The highest single-day tally came on Friday when 9,258 cases turned positive and 63,175 samples was tested.

Over the past months, Mondays generally record lower cases as fewer samples are sent for testing on Sundays.

A statement issued here by state Health Minister K.K. Shailaja said that at present 84,873 active cases were reported on Monday while 1,49,111 people have been cured of the disease.

“Monday saw 4,640 people turned negative and 23 deaths were also reported, taking the death toll to 859. Across the state 2,58,446 people are under observation at various places and includes 30,504 people in hospitals,” said Shailaja.

722 hot spots are there in the state at present.

Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala slammed Shailaja and said that after the cases spiked, Shailaja appears to have gone missing and so has Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan whose daily press meetings also have stopped as they have nothing to say.

