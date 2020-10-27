Fewer tests in Kerala sees daily Covid cases fall to 4,287

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 27 : On expected lines, the daily number of Covid positive cases came down on Monday, as only 35,141 samples were sent for testing in the past 24 hours. A total of 4,287 people tested positive, while 7,107 people tested negative on Monday, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

“The number of active cases stands at 93,744 while 3,02,017 people have been cured so far. Also, 20 Covid deaths was reported taking the death toll to 1,352,” said Vijayan.

Across the state, 2,83,473 people were under observation at various places which includes 22,798 in hospitals.

Besides, 19 hotspots was added taking the total number of hotspots to 682.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.