Fewer tests see daily Covid cases drop in Kerala to 4,138

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 2 : With fewer samples being tested, Kerala on Monday reported 4,138 new Covid-19 cases. A total of 33,345 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

Speaking to the media, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said as many asa 7,108 people recovered from the disease on Monday.

“At present there are 86,681 active cases in the state, while 3,55,943 people have been cured. Twenty-one Covid deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, taking the state’s Covid death toll to 1,533,” said Vijayan.

Across the state, 2,93,221 people are under observation at various places, including 21,477 at hospitals.

As on Monday, there are 657 hotspots in the state.

