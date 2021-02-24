‘Fiery and feisty’: Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi’s release date and teaser is here

Mumbai: Bollywood’s much-anticipated upcoming movie Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Ali Bhatt in the lead role is all set to hit the screens on July 30, 2021. The release date and teaser was unveiled on Wednesday February 24, which marks movie’s director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s birthday.

Taking to their Instagram handles, Bhansali production dropped the relase date along with the new poster of Gangubai Kathiawadi. “Fiery and feisty, she’s ready to reign! Celebrating the man, his vision and 10th directorial, #GangubaiKathiawadi. Teaser out today. In cinemas on 30th July, 2021,” they captioned the poster.

Alia Bhatt too took to her social media and shared the same poster.

Produced by Jayantilal Gada under Pen India Limited, the movie was earlier scheduled to arrive in theatres on September 11 in 2020 but was delayed to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gangubai Kathiawadi teaser

On Tuesday, Indian film critic Taran Adarsh tweeted, “THE WAIT IS OVER… ‘GANGUBAI KATHIAWADI’ TEASER TOMORROW… Teaser of #GangubaiKathiawadi will be unveiled tomorrow [24 Feb 2021] on #SLB’s birthday… #AliaBhatt and #SanjayLeelaBhansali collaborate for the first time… Produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Jayantilal Gada.”

More about the movie

Gangubai Kathiawadi has been adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi’s book, “Mafia Queens of Mumbai”. The drama features Alia Bhatt as Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s. This is the first time that Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt have come together for a film.

Apart from Alia Bhatt, the film also features Ajay Devgn and Vikrant Massey in pivotal roles.