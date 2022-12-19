FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina’s fans’ celebration

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Updated: 19th December 2022 1:05 pm IST
FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina's fans' celebration
Kochi: Fans of Argentina's football team celebrate the team's victory in their final football match against France in the FIFA World Cup 2022, in Kochi, Sunday night, Dec. 18, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Kochi: Fans of Argentina’s football team celebrate the team’s victory in their final football match against France in the FIFA World Cup 2022, in Kochi, Sunday night, Dec. 18, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Kolkata: Fans of Argentina’s football team celebrate the team’s victory in their final football match against France in the FIFA World Cup 2022, in Kolkata, Sunday night, Dec. 18, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Kolkata: A fan of Argentina’s football team cheers while celebrating the team’s victory in their final football match against France in the FIFA World Cup 2022, in Kolkata, Sunday night, Dec. 18, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Kochi: Fans of Argentina’s football team celebrate the team’s victory in their semifinal football match against Croatia in the FIFA World Cup 2022, in Kochi, Wednesday morning, Dec. 14, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Kochi: Fans of Argentina’s football team celebrate the team’s victory in their semifinal football match against Croatia in the FIFA World Cup 2022, in Kochi, Wednesday morning, Dec. 14, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Kozhikode: Fans of Argentina’s football team celebrate Argentina’s Lionel Messi’s first goal during their semifinal football match against Croatia in the FIFA World Cup 2022, in Kozhikode, Wednesday morning, Dec. 14, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Kochi: Fans of Argentina’s football team celebrate the team’s victory in their semifinal football match against Croatia in the FIFA World Cup 2022, in Kochi, Wednesday morning, Dec. 14, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Kolkata: Fans of Argentina’s football team celebrate the team’s victory in their final football match against France in the FIFA World Cup 2022, in Kolkata, Sunday night, Dec. 18, 2022. (PTI Photo)

