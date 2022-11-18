Fifa World Cup 2022: SRK, Salman Khan support THESE teams

Mumbai: Fifa World Cup 2022 is just one day away and football fans from all over the world are going crazy about it. One of the biggest sports tournaments will be kicking off on November 20 in Qatar and the finale will take place on December 18. The first match this Sunday is between Qatar and Ecuador.

Bollywood biggies aren’t far behind when it comes to their support for the game and their favourite team. Bollywood’s Badshah Shah Rukh Khan is one among them. King Khan has always shown a keen interest in sports, whether cricket or football. Shah Rukh co-owns an IPL cricket franchise, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) with Juhi Chawla.

Talking about other sports like football, according to Filmfare and other news portals, the Raees actor has been a massive supporter of Manchester United for a long time now, so much so that he wanted to see his son Aryan Khan play in the team.

Salman Khan is no less when it comes to sports. He has been part of the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) with his brother Sohail Khan and Arbaz Khan. Bhaijaan also loves to play football, according to the reports his favourite team has been Arsenal. Salman has supported a few charity football matches