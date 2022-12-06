FIFA World Cup: England fan yells ‘Free Palestine’ on live Israel broadcast

Supporting the Palestinian cause and cheering for freedom for Palestine is no longer the preserve of Arab fans in the World Cup 2022, which Qatar is hosting. Where the fans of the England team surprised the correspondent of an Israeli channel by cheering for freedom for Palestine during a live broadcast.

A reporter for an Israeli channel tried to interview England fans after the team defeated Senegal and qualified for the quarter-finals of the World Cup 2022. The fan shocked him and shouted in English “Freedom for Palestine”.

The video clip went viral across social media platforms like wildfire, garnering hundreds of thousands of views.

What the England fans did was admired by social media activists who re-posted the video, in addition to comments emphasizing that “the right must return to its owners,” and also emphasized the status and priority of the Palestinian cause in the World Cup in Qatar.

In another clip, England fans also appeared carrying the flag of Palestine, expressing their love and support for it.

Since the beginning of the championship held in Qatar, broadcasters of Israeli channels have repeatedly been embarrassed, because of the fans’ rejection of the Israeli presence in it, and their solidarity with the Palestinians and their cause.

Palestinian flags are prominent during this World Cup and in the stands and stadium squares and were raised by Arab players from Morocco, Tunisia, Saudi Arabia and Qatar who participated in the World Cup.