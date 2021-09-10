FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifying soccer match

By PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 10th September 2021 12:58 pm IST
Buenos Aires: Argentina's players celebrate with the Copa America trophy, at the end a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, against Bolivia in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.AP/PTI Photo
Buenos Aires: Argentina’s Lionel Messi, right, celebrates with his teammates Lautaro Martinez, center, and Crsitian Romero after scoring the opening goal against Bolivia during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.AP/PTI Photo
Buenos Aires: Argentina’s Lionel Messi celebrates scoring his team´s third goal against Bolivia during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.AP/PTI Photo

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button