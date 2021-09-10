FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifying soccer match

Buenos Aires: Argentina's Lionel Messi, right, celebrates with his teammates Lautaro Martinez, center, and Crsitian Romero after scoring the opening goal against Bolivia during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.AP\/PTI Photo Buenos Aires: Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring his team\u00b4s third goal against Bolivia during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.AP\/PTI Photo