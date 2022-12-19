#FIFAWorldCup: Google records highest searches in 25 years

It is to be noted that Argentina defeated France 4-2 on penalties after scores were levelled at 3-3 after the end of extra time at the Lusail International Stadium in Qatar.

19th December 2022
'FIFA World Cup records highest Goole search in 25 years' Sundar Pichai
Argentina team lifts FIFA World Cup (R) Sundar Pichai (L)

Following the FIFA World Cup Final on Monday Google CEO Sundar Pichai said that tournament attracted the most number of searches in 25 years.

The CEO took to Twitter to share the news and said, “Search recorded its highest ever traffic in 25 years during the final of #FIFAWorldCup , it was like the entire world was searching about one thing!”

In an earlier tweet, Pichai said “One of the greatest games ever. Well played Argentina and France. Jogo Bonito. Nobody deserves it more than #messi, imho the greatest ever to play the game. What a swansong. #FIFAWorldCup

France’s Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick during the match. The 23-year-old also won the Golden boot for scoring eight, the highest number of goals during the World Cup.

