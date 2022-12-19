FIFAWorldCup: Google records highest searches in 25 years

Following the FIFA World Cup Final on Monday Google CEO Sundar Pichai said that tournament attracted the most number of searches in 25 years.
The CEO took to Twitter to share the news and said, “Search recorded its highest ever traffic in 25 years during the final of #FIFAWorldCup , it was like the entire world was searching about one thing!”
In an earlier tweet, Pichai said “One of the greatest games ever. Well played Argentina and France. Jogo Bonito. Nobody deserves it more than #messi, imho the greatest ever to play the game. What a swansong. #FIFAWorldCup”
It is to be noted that Argentina defeated France 4-2 on penalties after scores were levelled at 3-3 after the end of extra time at the Lusail International Stadium in Qatar. Argentina’s Lionel Messi scores two out of the three goals for the South American country.
France’s Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick during the match. The 23-year-old also won the Golden boot for scoring eight, the highest number of goals during the World Cup.