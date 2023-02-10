Fifth day: Death toll from Turkey-Syria earthquake exceeds 23000

On the fifth day, the chances of finding more survivors under the rubble are fading after the catastrophe of Turkey and Syria earthquake that struck on Monday, February 6, and the series of aftershocks that killed 23,028 people and injured 79,487.

The death toll, which is escalating with the passage of minutes, has risen to 18,991, dead and more than 74,000 injured in Turkey, and in Syria in general, to 4,037, dead and 5,685 injured.

Meanwhile, aftershocks continue, following the earthquakes, as their number reached more than 1,117.

#المرصد_السوري

بعد مضي أكثر من 100 ساعة وفقدان الأمل بالوصول إلى ناجين.. حصيلة كارثة الزلزال المدمّر في سوريا تصل إلى4037 إنسان ومرشحة للوصول إلى 6000https://t.co/NgHyWJ1ug9 — المرصد السوري لحقوق الإنسان (@syriahr) February 10, 2023

#BREAKING Death toll from Monday's powerful earthquakes in southern Türkiye climbs to 18,991, says President Erdogan pic.twitter.com/7IaNrUbhoU — ANADOLU AGENCY (@anadoluagency) February 10, 2023

It is noteworthy that the two earthquakes that struck southern Turkey, on Monday, were of magnitudes of 7.7 and 7.6 on the Richter scale.

Rescue workers have been fighting around the clock since then, but with each passing hour the chances of finding survivors under the rubble diminish, especially in Syria

(VIDEO) Search and rescue efforts continue amid the rubble late at night in the province of Kahramanmaras, where the earthquakes in southern Türkiye were centered pic.twitter.com/yTjqfDs5mJ — ANADOLU AGENCY (@anadoluagency) February 10, 2023

As per media reports, the authorities in Turkey and Syria said that the number of victims and injured is likely to rise due to the continuation of rescue operations and the search for survivors.

The earthquake, which is one of the deadliest earthquakes in the world in more than a decade, destroyed thousands of buildings, buried entire families under the rubble, and displaced hundreds of thousands.

After 101 hours of being trapped under the rubble, a 36-year-old earthquake survivor reunites with her husband in the southern Turkish province of Hatay.

A 36-year-old earthquake survivor reunites with her husband after 101 hours of being trapped under the rubble in the southern Turkish province of Hatay https://t.co/0rBSy2dDdn pic.twitter.com/hwH8pGDPlc — ANADOLU AGENCY (@anadoluagency) February 10, 2023

صوت التكبيرات يصدح وكأنهم وجدوا معجزة من السماء.

إنقاذ عالقين وانتشال جثامين وفيات من تحت الأنقاض، في #حارم شمال غرب #سوريا، 7 شباط.#الخوذ_البيضاء #زلزال_سوريا #سوريا pic.twitter.com/MlWazYXrfP — الدفاع المدني السوري (@SyriaCivilDefe) February 10, 2023