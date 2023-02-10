Fifth day: Death toll from Turkey-Syria earthquake exceeds 23400

On the fifth day, the chances of finding more survivors under the rubble are fading after the catastrophe of Turkey and Syria earthquake that struck on Monday, February 6, and the series of aftershocks that killed 23,425 people and injured 79,487.
The death toll, which is escalating with the passage of minutes, has risen to 18,991, dead and more than 74,000 injured in Turkey, and in Syria in general, to 4,037, dead and 5,685 injured.
Meanwhile, aftershocks continue, following the earthquakes, as their number reached more than 1,117.
It is noteworthy that the two earthquakes that struck southern Turkey, on Monday, were of magnitudes of 7.7 and 7.6 on the Richter scale.
Rescue workers have been fighting around the clock since then, but with each passing hour the chances of finding survivors under the rubble diminish, especially in Syria
As per media reports, the authorities in Turkey and Syria said that the number of victims and injured is likely to rise due to the continuation of rescue operations and the search for survivors.
The earthquake, which is one of the deadliest earthquakes in the world in more than a decade, destroyed thousands of buildings, buried entire families under the rubble, and displaced hundreds of thousands.
After 101 hours of being trapped under the rubble, a 36-year-old earthquake survivor reunites with her husband in the southern Turkish province of Hatay.