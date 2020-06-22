Fight against COVID: Govt distributes preventive homeopathy medicine

Hyderabad: The state government’s AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa Rigpa and Homoeopathy) department along with the communist party of India on Sunday had distributed homeopathic medication.

The drug has been distributed in different old age homes of the city. Dr Narayana, secretary said, “We are glad to render such a service. Moreover, we all must not forget that the country is yet to generate the medication for COVID.”

The issued an advisory listing various Ayurvedic, Unani and homeopathic practices said that the “preventive management steps”, together with commonly accepted practices such as “maintaining personal hygiene”, “staying home when you are sick” and “contacting a nearby hospital immediately” if individuals suspected a viral infection are advisable.

Despite all the efforts to win the battle against COVID the number of positive cases is still on surge.