‘Fight against injustice, don’t be afraid’: Rahul Gandhi

By Abdullah Fahad Published: 8th August 2020 4:11 pm IST
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Saturday that on the 78th anniversary of the Quit India movement, Mahatma Gandhi’s slogan of “do or die” will have to be given a new meaning — “fight against injustice, don’t be afraid”.

The Quit India Movement was launched by Mahatma Gandhi at the Bombay session of the All-India Congress Committee on August 8, 1942, demanding an end to the British rule in India.

Mahatma Gandhi had given a “do or die” call to the people of India in a final push to make the British leave the country.

“Gandhi Ji’s slogan of ‘do or die’ will have to be given a new meaning on the 78th anniversary of the Quit India Movement. ‘Fight against injustice, do not be afraid!'” Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

