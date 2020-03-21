To fight COVID-19,Hyderabad cops crackdown on function halls

Hyderabad: In order to fight COVID-19, the other day Chief Minister Telangana had instructed the concerned officials to streamline the timing of function halls across the state especially in twin cities. Soon after the instructions the Hyderabad police have swung into action and started crackdown on the erring managements of function halls.

After the Chief Minister’s meeting, Police commissioner Hyderabad Anjani Kumar had held a video-conference on Thursday night, instructing all the Station House Officers of each police station to ensure that no function hall shall remain open for function after 9pm. In order to curb the social gathering across city, staff of each police station has been visiting the function halls to ensure that no new booking takes place till March 31.

On Friday night too the police in east and south zone areas have tried to lockout few function halls, where the marriage ceremonies were found to be continuing till late night. Teams of police patrolling vans arrived in Champapet under Saidabad police station limits where the police locked a function hall from outside.

That’s, not all, the police patrolling parties also reached three function halls in old city and asked the people to vacate the premises soon. Police teams were found to be making announcements through public address systems asking the invitees and the host persons to shorten the function timings of function, since large gathering pose a risk of corona virus.

“we are going to act tough against the erring managements of function halls, since they are putting the lives of public at risk by allowing the function of more than 200 persons till late night” said Inspector Saidabad K Srinivas.

