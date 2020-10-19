Fight for restoration of Article 370 will continue: Farooq

Srinagar, Oct 19 : Former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah said the fight for the restoration of Article 370 will continue after he was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for seven hours in Srinagar on Monday.

“They have their job to do, I have mine, there is nothing to be worried about, I am not worried, we have to move ahead,” he told waiting journalists outside the ED office. “We have a long political battle, that battle will continue whether Farooq Abdullah is alive or Farooq Abdullah is dead.

“Our resolve will never change even if I have to be hanged,” he asserted.

Earlier the former J&K Chief Minister was called for questioning at the ED office in Srinagar in connection with alleged misappropriation of about 43 crore rupees when he was Chairman of J&K Cricket Association.

The BCCI had reportedly given funds to the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association from 2002 to 2011 as a grant for the promotion of cricket in J&K, out of which Rs. 43.69 crore were allegedly siphoned off.

Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said there were no raids being conducted at the residence of Farooq Abdullah and the summoning of his father by the ED is just ‘political vendetta.’

“The party will be responding to this ED summons shortly. This is nothing less then political vendetta coming days after the formation of the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration. To set the record straight no raids are being conducted at Dr Sahib’s residence.” Omar tweeted.

Source: IANS

