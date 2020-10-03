Fight polls to win : KCR tells TRS leaders

Hyderabad: TRS president and Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao today instructed ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLAs to prepare for the upcoming polls.

The Chief Minister held a crucial meeting at Pragati Bhavan and directed them to follow partystrategy to win the polls.

Polls to be held including two Graduate MLCs, MLA seat in Dubbaka, MLCseat in Nizamabad and also GHMC.

The Chief Minister has instructed them to campaign on welfare, development programs.

Coordinated efforts by the leaders in the campaign will help convince people he felt. The governmentoffers 24 hour power, rythu bandhu, rythu bhima and pensions.

We are completing irrigation systems on priority basis and fight for river water share KCR reportedly said. In all these issues the leaders have to campaign to woo the voters in polls bound segments he said.

He, also asked the leaders of the TRS to focus on the districts and segments going for polls. We have to win the seats in the polls by wide ranging publicity, he added.