Yerevan: Fighting in the strategic city of Shusha in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region is still ongoing, Armenian Defense Ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan said on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that the Azerbaijani armed forces took control of the city of Shusha.

“Fighting in Shusha continues, we will wait and believe our troops,” Hovhannisyan wrote on Facebook.

Source: PTI