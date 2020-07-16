File memo giving assurance to build new mosques: HC to TS Govt.

Hyderabad: Telangana High Court on Wednesday instructed the Telangana government on Wednesday to file a memo giving assurance to build new mosques.

During the hearing of a petition filed by Waqf Board member Zakir Hussain Javeed seeking a declaration on the demolition of two mosques while bringing down the old Secretariat buildings, the State government assured the Telangana High Court that it would construct a modern mosque on the campus of the proposed new Secretariat complex. On this, Justice A. Abhishek Reddy, who heard a writ petition, instructed government counsel to file a memo in this connection.

In his petition Mr Z H Javeed stated that two mosques were demolished while pulling down old Secretariat building. The petition appealed to HC to declare the action of the government as illegal and issue an appropriate order.

Representing the appellant, senior council and former advocate general T Venu Gopal said as per section 32 of Waqf Act 1995, government has no permission to demolish Waqf properties without giving notice. If the government wants to acquire the properties then it has to give notice to the Waqf Board under section 91. He argued that both the mosques of the secretariat are registered Waqf properties and government demolished them without giving notice to Waqf Board. He requested the high court to instruct the government to reconstruct them on the same place.