File report on vigilance probe: Delhi HC to police on riots accused’s statement leak

New Delhi, Nov 26 : The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the Delhi Police to file a report regarding the vigilance inquiry in connection with the leak of information over the disclosure statement of Jamia student Asif Iqbal Tanha, who is an accused in the Delhi riots case, to some media portals.

A single-judge bench of the high court presided by Justice Vibhu Bakhru asked the police to file a status report indicating the steps taken by it in this regard.

While the matter was being heard by video conferencing, advocate Amit Mahajan appearing for the Delhi Police apprised the bench that the vigilance enquiry has already concluded.

The court has now posted the matter for further consideration on January 18.

The bench was hearing a petition filed by Jamia student and Delhi riots accused Tanha who has said that he is aggrieved by various publications reporting that he has confessed to orchestrating the Delhi riots and has alleged that he was coerced to sign certain papers in the effective custody of police.

Tanha, who was arrested in May, is currently lodged in judicial custody in the Delhi riots case. Tanha, a third-year student of BA in Persian language, was earlier arrested in connection with the violence in the Jamia area during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in December last year.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.