Film critic Kathi Mahesh arrested by city police

Hyderabad: Controversial film critic Kathi Mahesh was arrested by cyber crime police of the city on the allegations of making on today for making objectionable comments against Hindu deity Srirama on social media.

He was later taken to Osmania General Hospital for medical checkup . The police then produced him before a magistrate at Nampally criminal courts. The magistrate sent Mahesh on 14 days of judicial custody.

The Cyber Crime police booked a criminal case against Mahesh under section 153 (A) of IPC.

Mahesh was earlier externed from the city for six months following a similar comments against the same Hindu God. He was also in news for making derogatory remarks against actor turned politician Pawan Kalyan