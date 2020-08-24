Film shootings permitted in Telangana : Srinivas Goud

Hyderabad: As the Centre gave permissions for film shootings across the country amid corona unlock 3.0, Telangana state government will offer required support for regular shootings, Tourism and Culture and Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud today said. He held a key meeting with Telugu film producers and others in the city here.

The minister said that they will formulate guidelines of Corona protocols to begin film shootings. A meeting in two weeks will be held with Chief Minister, K Chandra sekhar Rao for starting the film shootings, he said.

The state has a number of film shooting spots and places in several districts, the minister said. There, are about 50 to 60 locations favourable for films shootings in Telangana he asserted.

He informed that Vikarabad, Adilabad, Nirmal, Warangal and other districts, Bogatha, Kunthala and waterfall spots are favoured for film shootings. The film industry bigwigs, and producers are ready to develop these spots and the government will extend all support, Srinivas Goud said.

We will meet again if necessary to form modalities in this regard he said. He also stated that they will take nod of Chief Minister for starting the film shootings. The government is ready to support the film industry to go for shootings following corona protocols, he added.