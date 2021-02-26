Film shootings resumed at Errum Manzil

Hyderabad: The film and TV shootings resumed at Errum Manzil as the state Government has given permission for it. However, it has been asked to follow Covid-19 guidelines.

The Roads and Building (R&B) officials said that the historical palace is always full with the crews shooting for two or three films daily. Particularly, the front portion of the palace is always abuzz with the shooting activity throughout the day especially on Sundays.

The TV and film producers are approaching the Roads and Building Department in large numbers at Khairtabad to obtain shooting permits.

Why it is in high demand?

The main reason for selecting this palace for shooting is its landscape, location and low rate.

Executive Engineer Roads and Building I. Ramesh, incharge for shooting permission, said that the Palace is fully booked for shooting schedules till May.

We review the dates for shooting before issuing permits. A nominal deposit of Rs.10,000 is collected from the TV and film producers and they are given guidelines to ensure that no damage is done to this heritage palace.

Errum Manzil

The 150 years old heritage palace in Indo-European style was built by Nawab Fakhrul Mulak. The two storey palace has 150 rooms.

A manager of a film unit said that the film shot at this historical palace is always a big success at the box office.