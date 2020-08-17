Filmmaker Nishikant Kamat no more

Mumbai, Aug 17 : Filmmaker Nishikant Kamat passed away in a Hyderabad hospital on Monday. He was 50. Kamat was battling liver cirrhosis for the past two years.

On Monday evening, a statement issued by Hyderabad’s AIG hospital, where the filmmaker was admitted, confirmed the news.

The statement reads: “Mr Nishikant Kamat (50 years, Male) was admitted to AIG Hospitals on 31st July, 2020 with complains of fever and excessive fatigue. It was diagnosed that he was suffering from liver cirrhosis for the past two years. Initially, we started antibiotics and supportive medications upon which Mr Kamat showed improvement, but his condition soon deteriorated with progressive liver dysfunction and drowsiness. He was immediately shifted to the ICU, where his general condition gradually declined. Since yesterday, he developed respiratory failure and hypotension. Despite maximum efforts from hepatologists, gastroenterologists, pulmonologists and intensivists, his condition deteriorated eventually leading to multiple organ failure. Today, from afternoon onwards his vital parameters started declining and at 1624 hours he succumbed to his illness. Our condolences are with his family, friends and fans.”

Bollywood celebrities took to their verified social media accounts to express condolences.

Ajay Devgn, who starred in Kamat’s 2015 release “Drishyam” tweeted: “My equation with Nishikant was not just about Drishyam, a film which he directed with Tabu and me. It was an association that I cherished. He was bright; ever-smiling. He has gone too soon. RIP Nishikant.”

“I will miss you my friend. #NishikantKamat Rest In Peace,” tweeted Riteish Deshmukh who made his acting debut in Marathi cinema with Kamat’s critically acclaimed directorial “Lai Bhaari” in 2014.

“One of my favourite Director Nishikant Kamat Who made “Mumbai Meri Jaan “breathed his last today at Hyderabad hospital. Thanks Nishi for such a meaningful film and memories. AUM SHANTI,” tweeted veteran actor Paresh Rawal.

“Nishikant Kamat. Really sad to hear about his untimely demise,” tweeted Yami Gautam.

“Shocked to hear the demise of talented filmmaker Nishikant Kamat, made some memorable films like #MumbaiMerijaan #DombivaliFast, #laibhari & #Drishyam. My condolences to his family & friends . #OmShanti,” posted director Madhur Bhandarkar.

“Such a sad news of my friend and brilliant actor and filmmaker Nishikant Kamat’s untimely death. So so sad,” tweeted director Vivek Agnihotri.

Kamat was known for directing Bollywood films like the Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer “Drishyam”, Irrfan Khan-starrer “Madaari” and the John Abraham films “Force” and “Rocky Handsome” among others.

He also directed critically acclaimed Marathi films like “Dombivali Fast” and “Lai Bhaari”. He also featured as an actor in the Marathi film “Saatchya Aat Gharat” and his 2016 Bollywood film “Rocky Handsome”.

