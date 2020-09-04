Filmmaker Nutan Naidu held in Dalit youth’s torture case

Visakhapatnam, Sep 4 : Telugu filmmaker Nutan Naidu, wanted in a Dalit youth’s torture and tonsuring case, has been arrested in Karnataka.

Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha said that Nutan Naidu was arrested from Udupi in Karnataka and is being brought here.

Telugu ‘Big Boss-2’ fame Naidu was arrested six days after the police took into custody his wife Madhu Priya and six others for assaulting and tonsuring a Dalit youth at their house on suspicion of mobile phone theft.

Sinha said Nutan Naidu was arrested after his involvement in the incident was established. He had made calls to his wife before and after the incident.

During investigation, the police also found that he had called some officials using the name of retired IAS officer P.V. Ramesh to save his wife in the case. The police have seized three mobile phones from Nutan Naidu.

Ramesh lodged a complaint with the police after the superintendent of King George Hospital informed him that he received calls using his name. During the investigation, it was found that Nutan Naidu had made the calls.

The torture and tonsuring incident occurred on August 28 and the next day the police arrested the accused, including four women. CCTV footage showing the accused assaulting 20-year-old P. Srikanth and tonsuring his head had shocked the state.

The accused were booked for attempt to murder, wrongful confinement and other charges and sent to judicial custody.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.