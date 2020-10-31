Final Electoral rolls for GHMC polls on Nov 13: SEC

SM BilalUpdated: 31st October 2020 10:07 pm IST

Hyderabad: State election Commission today announced schedule for updating electoral rolls with fresh and correct details for upcoming GHMC polls.

A draft notification for fresh electoral rolls in GHMC purview will be issued on November 7.

A final voters list to be published on 13, the election authorities said. Chief of State Election Commission, Partha Sarathi today held a high level review meeting on the GHMC polls.

He said that the objections on the voters list will be addressed by them. The commission will look into them from November 8 to 11 and address the related issues.

On taking details final draft electoral list is to be published on November 13, he said. GHMC chief will hold a meeting on November 9 with leaders of various recognised parties on the fair conduct of the polls.

Another meeting of the GHMC officials with the political parties will be held on November 10.

