Final Hajj rituals performed as Muslims worldwide mark Eid Al Adha

Riyadh: Pilgrims performed one of the final rites of the hajj on Tuesday as Muslims worldwide marked the start of the Eid Al-Adha amid a global pandemic that has impacted nearly every aspect of this year’s pilgrimage and celebrations.

About 60,000 pilgrims made their trip to the Jamarat wall to stone the three pillars before heading to Makkah to perform prayers in the Grand Mosque and complete the rites of Hajj.

Earlier scenes as Hujjaj walked to the Jamarat to perform the ‘stoning of the devil’ ritual. #Hajj 2021 | 1442 pic.twitter.com/ehX7X62mGu — 𝗛𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗻 (@HaramainInfo) July 20, 2021

The last days of the annual pilgrimage to Makkah in Saudi Arabia coincided with the four-day Eid al-Adha, or “Feast of Sacrifice,” during which Muslims slaughter livestock and distribute their meat to the poor. The pilgrims arrived at Muzdalifah last night to rest after spending the day in Arafat where they climbed Mount Arafat to pray and repent.

King Salman welcomes the blessed Eid Al-Adha, and praises Islamic countries for supporting Saudi Hajj procedures.

Eid al-Adha prayers banned in 4 Arab countries due to the COVID-19:

Four Arab countries have banned Eid al-Adha prayers amid fears of the spread of the COVID-19.

Authorities in Mauritania, Morocco, Oman and Tunisia said prayers will not be held as a precautionary measure to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Here’s a look at how Muslims celebrated Eid al-Adha across the globe amid the COVID-19 pandemic :

Muslims offer prayers during the first day of Eid al-Adha, outside the iconic Haghia Sophia in the historic Sultan Ahmed district of Istanbul. Thousands of Muslims attended dawn Eid al-Adha prayers in Istanbul.



In this photo released by the official Facebook page of the Syrian Presidency, Syrian President Bashar Assad prays on the first day of the Eid al-Adha, at Khalid Ibn al-Walid Mosque, in Homs province, Syria.



Muslims young and old gather for prayers to celebrate Eid al-Adha, or Feast of Sacrifice, that commemorates the Prophet Ibrahim’s faith in Nairobi, Kenya. Eid al-Adha marks the end of hajj.



Muslims gather for prayers to celebrate Eid al-Adha, or Feast of Sacrifice, that commemorates the Prophet Ibrahim’s faith in Nairobi, Kenya.



People pray spaced apart as a precaution against the coronavirus outbreak during an Eid al-Adha prayer at Zona Madina mosque in Bogor, Indonesia.



People offer prayers during the first day of Eid al-Adha, outside the iconic Haghia Sophia in the historic Sultan Ahmed district of Istanbul. Thousands of Muslims attended dawn Eid al-Adha prayers in Istanbul.



Muslim worshippers offer Eid al-Adha prayer in the mixed Arab Jewish city of Jaffa, near Tel Aviv, Israel. The major Muslim holiday, at the end of the hajj pilgrimage to Mecca, is observed around the world by believers and commemorates prophet Abraham’s pledge to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God.



Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers in Kabul, Afghanistan. Eid al-Adha, or “Feast of the Sacrifice,” commemorates the Quranic tale of Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God.



Muslim worshippers offer Eid al-Adha prayer in the mixed Arab Jewish city of Jaffa, near Tel Aviv, Israel.



Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers in Kabul, Afghanistan.



Indonesian Muslims perform Eid al-Adha prayers at a mosque in Lhokseumawe, Aceh province, Indonesia.



Muslims pray inside a mosque during an Eid al-Adha prayer in Lhokseumawe, Aceh province, Indonesia.

