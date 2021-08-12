Final notification to create Hanumkonda, Warangal districts issued

Hyderabad: The Telangana government today passed an order to finalize the reorganisation of Warangal (Urban) and Warangal (rural) districts Hanumkonda and Warangal districts. The decision was announced earlier, after which a notification for the same had been published in July.

As per the previous notification, the new Hanumkonda district will comprise Hanamkonda and Prakal revenue divisions. The district will have a total of 12 mandals. Warangal West will continue as the district headquarter of Hanamkonda district.

KCR, during his visit to Warangal and Hanamkonda on June 12 to participate in various programmes had announced that the two districts will be renamed. As part of the reorganisation of districts in 2016 by the KCR-led TRS government, the old Warangal district was divided into five districts – Warangal Urban, Warangal Rural, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mahabubabad, and Jangaon.

When Telangana was bifurcated from Andhra Pradesh in 2014 and became a state, it had 10 district. Those reorganised to create 21 new districts in 2016. Two more districts were created in 2019. The TRS government then said this was done for administrative convenience and to provide welfare and development programmes to the people.

Earlier, speculations were rife that the Telangana government would create a new district named after former Congress Prime Minister (late) PV Narasimha Rao in his honor and as part of the recently concluded birth centenary celebrations.