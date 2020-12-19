Final phase of J&K DDC polls: 8.93% polling in 2 hours

Jammu, Dec 19 : Despite bone chilling cold wave surging through Jammu and Kashmir, the eighth and last phase of the District Development Council (DDC) elections on Saturday recorded a voter turnout of 8.93 per cent across several districts in the first two hours.

Since polling began at 7 a.m., officials said Anantnag has recorded the lowest turnout in Kashmir division while Samba in Jammu saw highest amount of polling.

As per the figures given by the office of State Election Commissioner, in Kashmir Division, Pulwama has recorded voting percentage of 1.38, Baramulla 8.62 per cent, Kulgam 1.36 per cent, Shopian 1.03 per cent, Anantnag 0.62 per cent, Bandipora 12.94 per cent, Kupwara 11.52 per cent and Budgam 6.55 per cent till 9 am.

Similarly, in Jammu division, Kishtwar has recorded voting percentage of 12.88, Udhampur 8.30 per cent, Jammu 8.51 per cent, Kathua 13.42 per cent, Ramban 10.01 per cent, Doda 8.95 per cent, Samba 17.91 per cent, Poonch 14.86 per cent, Rajouri 15.94 per cent and Reasi 17.17 per cent in the same time.

The Kashmir Division recorded an overall polling percentage of 5.54 while Jammu Division recorded 12.43 per cent in the first two hours.

In the 8th and last phase of DDC elections, voting is being held in 28 constituencies, 13 from Kashmir division and 15 from Jammu division, where 83 and 85 candidates are in the fray, respectively.

There are 1,703 polling stations setup in the last phase of the DDC elections — 1,028 in Kashmir division and 675 in Jammu division.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.